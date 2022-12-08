JUST IN
Business Standard

FAME II: E2W makers want govt to delay localisation norms by 12-18 months

The supply chain for electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) is coming into shape but still not ready, argues the industry association SMEV

Topics
Electric Vehicles | FAME-II | two wheeler market sales

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Fire-safety norms for Li-ion battery could push up e-scooter prices by 10%

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), the association for electric vehicle makers, is petitioning the government to extend the deadline for reaching localisation requirements by another 12-18 months. According to the association, the supply chain for electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) has now started to come into shape, but it will take 12-18 months for the capacity and capability of vendors to match the exponential growth of E2W.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 15:09 IST

