FAO okays India's proposal to observe 2023 as International Year of Millets

India's proposal to observe an International Year of in 2023 has been approved at the 160th session of the and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Council being held in Rome, Agriculture Radha Singh said Friday.

The conveyed his gratitude to the countries who voiced their support to this proposal, an official statement said.

Singh said this will enhance global awareness to bring back these nutri-cereals to the plate, for and nutrition security.

This international endorsement comes against the backdrop of celebrating 2018 as the National Year of for promoting cultivation and consumption of these nutri-cereals.

consists of jowar, bajra, ragi and minor millets together termed as nutri-cereals. To boost production of millets, the minimum support price has been raised.

"In addition, the also approved India's membership to the of the World Program (WFP) for 2020 and 2021," the statement said.

