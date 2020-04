The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said farmers can continue to avail interest rate subvention of 2 per cent and preferential rate of interest of 3 per cent till May 31 for short-term loan installments falling due between March 1 and May 31, to help farmers not able to travel to bank branches for payment of their short term crop loan dues.

This will be applicable for short-term crop loans of up to Rs 3 lakh per farmer, the said.

