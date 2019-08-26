Ficci survey pegs India's GDP growth at 6.9% for the entire year

Ahead of the release of the data for the first quarter of FY20 on Friday, surveyed economists to sense their assessment of the economy. According to this survey, economic growth is likely to be 6 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which would accelerate to 6.5 in the second quarter. For the entire year, the growth was pegged at 6.9 per cent.

This is median forecast and there is huge difference between the minimum and maximum forecasts. The investment rate is expected to go up in the second half as the first half would yield in the range of 30.7-30.8, while it may stand at 32.1 per cent for the entire year. In fact, the investment rate might inch down in Q2 against Q1 of the current fiscal year.

