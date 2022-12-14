FinMin lifts ban on printing of calendars by ministries after 2 years gap

-
-
The Finance Ministry has lifted the ban on the printing of calendars by ministries and departments after a gap of two years.
In the wake of Covid-19, the ministry in September 2020 imposed a ban on the printing of wall and desktop calendars, diaries, festival greetings card, coffee table book and similar materials.
It had asked departments to go in for digital or online methods for such materials.
In partial modification to its earlier directive, the Department of Expenditure in an office memorandum said it has been decided to now "allow the printing of calendar by ministries/departments/autonomous bodies and other organs of the government".
First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 18:21 IST
