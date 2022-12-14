JUST IN
Move to block Rs 1,100 crore subsidy for EV players arbitrary, says SMEV
US economic woes take Christmas sales sheen off Surat diamond industry
Vaishnaw says Railways' expenses high, hints at no senior citizen allowance
Nearly 979,000 posts vacant in central government departments: Centre
Higher penetration doubles quarterly MSME loan disbursals since 2020: Rpt
India-China trade rises 34% in FY22 thwarting Centre's self-reliance goals
India has 350 mn digital payment users, count set to double by 2030: Report
Success rate of startups in India higher than rest of world: Goyal
UP govt delegations invite overseas investments across sectors in state
India's November wholesale inflation eases to 21-month low of 5.85%
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Move to block Rs 1,100 crore subsidy for EV players arbitrary, says SMEV
Business Standard

Govt will further bring down inflation: FM Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the Lok Sabha that the government will take measures to further ease inflation, which has dipped below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6%

Topics
Inflation | Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

FM Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: Bloomberg)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday assured the Lok Sabha that the government will take measures to further ease inflation, which has dipped below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent.

Retail inflation has moderated to an 11-month low of 5.8 per cent in November from 6.77 per cent in the previous month.

"We will bring down further for the sake of common people," she said while replying to a discussion on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha.

The government is constantly watching the price situation of essential commodities, she said.

The finance minister made it clear that there is no fear of stagflation as India is one of the fastest-growing economies with low inflation levels.

With regard to fiscal deficit, the finance minister said the government would be able to meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of the GDP for the current financial year.

The government is committed to the path of fiscal consolidation, she added.

On non-performing assets (NPAs), Sitharaman said it has come down drastically to 7.28 per cent at the end of March 2022 due to various measures taken by the Modi government.

With regard to the declining value of the rupee against the US dollar, she said, the domestic unit is appreciating against all other currencies, and the fall against the greenback is lower as compared to other currencies.

Quoting the World Bank report, she said India's forex reserves is one of the highest in the world and this provide a cushion against global spillover.

Later, the House passed Supplementary Demands for Grants, authorising the government to spend additional Rs 3.25 lakh crore in FY23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Inflation

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 16:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.