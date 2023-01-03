JUST IN
India's Oct-Dec sugar output up 3.69% at 12.07 million tonnes: ISMA
UP govt signs MoUs worth Rs 18,590 crore with UAE based companies
Top Headlines: India ups windfall tax on crude, 6.5% growth likely in FY24
What does the SC's demonetisation verdict mean
India raises windfall tax on crude oil, diesel and aviation turbine fuel
Paddy worth Rs 16,000 crore procured this season in Chhattisgarh
6.5% growth plausible in FY24, says EAC-PM chairman Bibek Debroy
S Jaishankar holds talks with Austrian counterpart; inks number of pacts
Railways' slow run in freight traffic continues, grows 3% in Dec
DPIIT considering quality control norms for air coolers, water dispensers
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India's Oct-Dec sugar output up 3.69% at 12.07 million tonnes: ISMA
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

FinMin may shift tax liability on share buyback to shareholders in Budget

The shift will bring the taxation of share buybacks on the same page as the dividend income

Topics
Finance Ministry | Buybacks | Budget 2023

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Dividend payout by BSE500 firms up 1.7%; share buyback rises 64% in FY19

In the upcoming Budget, the finance ministry may shift the tax liability on the buyback of shares from companies to individual shareholders who participate in the process, a report in the Financial Express (FE) on Tuesday said.

The shift will bring the taxation of share buybacks on the same page as the dividend income. It will also remove the double taxation on buyback proceeds.

According to FE, the proposals were made by several market participants and it was also mentioned by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in its recent consultation paper.

Additionally, it is also being seen if the companies can distribute the proceeds from the buyback to existing shareholders. The main objective is to ensure that the liability falls only on the existing shareholders and not on all of them.

According to experts, Sebi's proposal would go a long way in enhancing the overall value proposition to shareholders.

In FY13, a 20 per cent tax was imposed on unlisted companies on buybacks while giving capital gains waiver to shareholders. This was made applicable in FY20. However, shareholders continued to pay the capital gains tax. With the new rule, they may not be required to pay such a tax.

"Shifting the burden of buyback tax to shareholders is better than distribution of buyback proceeds net of tax. Besides the advantage of lower tax rate on capital gains, in case of secondary purchase of shares, the benefit of cost of shares is not available and the company applies buyback tax on the difference between the original issue price and the buyback price, and this can significantly reduce the buyback proceeds available for distribution," Sumit Mangal, partner, Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India told FE.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Finance Ministry

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 12:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU