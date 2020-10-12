Industrial recovery slow as manufacturing leads 8% fall in August IIP

in August 2020 was 8 per cent lower than in the same month of the previous year, official data released by the National Statistical Office on Monday showed. The dent (IIP), which was more than a third of output lost in the peak period (April and May), softened to 8 per cent in August.

output contracted 8.6 per cent, while electricity production fall improved to 1.8 per cent, the data showed. But disaggregated data across sectors shows where the problem lies.

for consumer non-durables, or fast moving consumer goods, had grown 14.3 per cent in June. In July, it moderated to 1.8 per cent growth. But it fell 3.3 per cent in August, suggesting that FMCG inventory is outpacing sales, or that gains made during period were short-lived.

“Discouragingly, consumer non-durables slipped back into a mild contraction over the previous year in August 2020, amid an unfavourable base effect, signalling that the push related to inventory restocking may have petered out,” Aditi Nayar, principal economist at Icra, said.

The biggest contributor to is primary goods, such as base metals, fuels including diesel, and electricity.

From July to August, it showed a deterioration from 10.8 per cent contraction to a 11.1 per cent fall in the latter.

Domestic production of capital goods, crucial indicator of private investments in the economy, suffered the strongest fall, at 15.4 per cent in August, showing that investment revival will lag overall economic growth.

ALSO READ: Retail inflation at 8-month high in September; August IIP in negative zone

High frequency indicators such as railway freight volumes, power consumption, port traffic, collection of GST, appear to support a good climb of recovery in September. A drop in FMCG production in August is worrisome, but recently announced stimulus measures portend an improvement, experts noted.

They underlined the slow recovery in industrial production, taking cognisance of the improvement over successive months.

“On the whole, whether we look at use-based classification or 2-digit classification, most segments of factory output are still witnessing contraction over the previous year. But data is hinting at slow but steady recovery. However, much of this recovery would remain contingent upon the pace of COVID-19 infections going ahead,” said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings.

There is a sense among experts that Monday’s stimulus measures announced by the government might prove beneficial for consumer durables and automobiles output.

“If the measures were to work, capital goods and consumer durables should witness better growth in the October and onwards. Rural demand typically booms in Q3, and it should help as well,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings said in a note.