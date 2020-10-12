Food prices push retail inflation to 8-month high of 7.34% in Sept

-
ALSO READ
Will RBI MPC hold or cut rates? Your most pressing questions answered
New members give RBI's MPC dovish tilt; to hold rates on Oct 9: Analysts
Tracking 'sticky' food prices important for MPC, says RBI paper
How the three members in the new MPC plan to track CPI inflation
CPI-based inflation above MPC comfort range for fourth straight month
-
Pushed up by double-digit food inflation, the retail price inflation rate rose to an eight-month high of 7.34 per cent in September from 6.69 per cent in August. This was the sixth month in a row that the inflation rate remained above RBI's comfort zone of above six per cent, and may not allow the central bank' monetary policy committee (MPC) to cut the repo rate in its December review too.
In fact, the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate stood moderately higher at 6.92 per cent in the second quarter of 2020-21 than 6.8 per cent projected by the Reserve Bank's MPC in its latest policy review.
Food inflation rose to a seven-month high of 10.68 per cent in September after remaining below double digits for four months. It was 9.05 per cent in August.
Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services, said,"The increase in September print is higher than what the market expected as food prices still remain a concern on lingering supply disruption. Unless the inflation falls below the higher band of six per cent, we don’t expect RBI to cut rates despite its governor (Shaktikanta) Das stating to ‘look through inflation’".
However, he said as the supply shocks dissipate as the economy continues to unlock, inflation may fall back to the tolerance band of 2-4 per cent. The central bank expects CPI to fall in the 2-6% target in the second half of FY21.
ALSO READ: Retail inflation at 8-month high in September; August IIP in negative zone
Nish Bhatt, founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International - an investment consulting firm, said the rise in inflation will affect RBI's ability to act on rates as it would like to see the inflation rate dropping below the six per cent mark on a durable basis before taking a decision.
The food inflation got a push from vegetable prices as the inflation rate saw a spurt to 20.73 per cent in September from 11.41 per cent in the previous month.
Inflation rate saw a jump in non-vegetarian items as well. Meat and fish saw it rising to 17.60 per cent 15.60 per cent in this period. In eggs it increased to 15.47 per cent from 10.11 per cent.
Transport and communication continued to cost heavily. The inflation rate in this category rose to 11.50 per cent from 11.05 per cent.
Inflation rate on personal care and effects came down but it remained elevated. It sood at 12.31 per cent in September against 14.45 per cent in August. The crucial item of health these days saw inflation rising to 4.90 per cent from 4.71 per cent. Fuel and light gave some sort of relief to consumers as its inflation rate fell to 2.87 per cent from 3.10 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU