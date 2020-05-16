JUST IN
Reform 4.0 package promises a better tomorrow for the sectors in focus
FM announces easing of restrictions on utilisation of Indian airspace

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aviation turbine fuel price had risen 60 per cent since mid-2016, adding to the airlines’ woes.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced easing of restrictions on utilisation of Indian airspace, benefiting the civil aviation sector by about Rs 1,000 crore per year.

Announcing the fourth tranche of economic stimulus, she said only 60 per cent of Indian airspace is freely available.

More air space available would reduce travel time and save on fuel, she said.

The finance minister said six more airports will be auctioned for private participation.

Also, an additional investment of Rs 13,000 crore will be made by private players in 12 airports auctioned in first and second rounds.

She also said tax regime for aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) has been rationalised.

Aircraft component repair and airframe maintenance are expected to increase from Rs 800 crore to Rs 2,000 crores in three years, she added.

