FM reviews Covid-19 vaccine progress in finance, corp affairs ministries

Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs on Friday reviewed the progress of Covid-19 vaccination among the staff of her ministries and urged officials to get themselves and their family members vaccinated.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman today held interactions with officers and staff from Section Officers to Secretary level of all departments of @FinMinIndia and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to review the progress of vaccinations among the eligible officials," the said in a tweet.

During her meetings with officials, she reiterated the Prime Minister's call for a nationwide vaccination festival during April 11-14 and appealed to all officials to strictly follow Covid-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks, sanitising frequently, and maintaining social distance.

In keeping with Covid-19 safety protocols, the interactions were held virtually in six separate batches.

The finance minister also sought information on the number of vaccinations that had been administered among the eligible officials of the two ministries.

"During the interactions, Smt. @nsitharaman explained the importance of the #COVID19 vaccine and requested the officials to register on the Co-Win portal and get themselves and their families vaccinated at the earliest," another tweet said.