FM reviews Covid-19 vaccine progress in finance, corp affairs ministries

-
ALSO READ
No consensus on borrowing for shortfall in GST compensation cess, says FM
Sebi to set up fund to buy stressed corporate bonds: FM Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Tax relief for buyers of homes priced up to Rs 2cr
Budget 2021: Govt likely to target fiscal deficit at 4% of GDP by FY26
Longest speech to fine print: Here're India-specific snippets on Budget
-
Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday reviewed the progress of Covid-19 vaccination among the staff of her ministries and urged officials to get themselves and their family members vaccinated.
"FM Smt. @nsitharaman today held interactions with officers and staff from Section Officers to Secretary level of all departments of @FinMinIndia and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to review the progress of vaccinations among the eligible officials," the finance ministry said in a tweet.
During her meetings with officials, she reiterated the Prime Minister's call for a nationwide vaccination festival during April 11-14 and appealed to all officials to strictly follow Covid-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks, sanitising frequently, and maintaining social distance.
In keeping with Covid-19 safety protocols, the interactions were held virtually in six separate batches.
The finance minister also sought information on the number of vaccinations that had been administered among the eligible officials of the two ministries.
"During the interactions, Smt. @nsitharaman explained the importance of the #COVID19 vaccine and requested the officials to register on the Co-Win portal and get themselves and their families vaccinated at the earliest," another tweet said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU