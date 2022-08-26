FM Sitharaman meets US Deputy Treasury Secretary, discusses global economy

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and exchanged views on global economic and financial sector issues.
"FM Smt. @nsitharaman and Mr @wallyadeyemo discussed India's G20 Presidency in 2023, as well as areas of cooperation for continued and enhanced India-USA partnership," the finance ministry said in a tweet.
India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from December 1 to November 30, 2023. India will host the G20 summit next year.
G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.
