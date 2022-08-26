FM Sitharaman meets US Deputy Treasury Secretary, discusses global economy

Finance Minister on Friday met US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and exchanged views on global economic and financial sector issues.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman and Mr @wallyadeyemo discussed India's Presidency in 2023, as well as areas of cooperation for continued and enhanced India-USA partnership," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

India will hold the Presidency of the from December 1 to November 30, 2023. India will host the summit next year.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.

