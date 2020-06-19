JUST IN
Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel to take over as chairman of NIPFP

Patel will replace Vijay Kelkar, who assumed office on November 1, 2014

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Urjit Patel
Patel on Dec 10, 2018, had unexpectedly resigned four days ahead of a crucial meeting of the board of the central bank that could have discussed issues of simmering differences with the govt

Former Reserve Bank governor Urjit Patel will take charge as chairman of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) from June 22, the economic think tank said on Friday.

Patel will replace Vijay Kelkar, who assumed office on November 1, 2014.

"National Institute of Public Finance and Policy is privileged to have Dr Urjit Patel, former Reserve Bank Governor, as its Chairperson for a four-year term commencing June 22, 2020," the economic think tank said in a statement.

Patel on December 10, 2018, had unexpectedly resigned four days ahead of a crucial meeting of the board of the central bank that could have discussed issues of simmering differences with the government.

Patel's three-year term was to end in September 2019 and he was eligible for a second term like most of his successors barring a few like his outspoken predecessor Raghuram Rajan.

"NIPFP records its deep sense of appreciation and gratitude for the significant contributions made by the outgoing Chairman, Dr. Vijay Laxman Kelkar during his tenure which has immensely helped the institute towards scaling to its present level of growth and effectiveness," it added.

First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 18:30 IST

