From Sensex to exports, how much have we scaled our economy in 30 years

The Indian economy has come a long way from the day that happened to be the one that set it on acceleration. The day was July 24, 1991.

The changes in industria­lisation and trade policies that began in the early 1990s brought a sort of a scaling factor to parts of the economy, as the government became more conscious about being a facilitator to the private sector over time. GDP: 5.4x The real size of India’s economy is more than five times it was back in 1991. India became a services sector-based economy in this period On BSE, only ...