Future of IAF's Jaguars uncertain as high cost plagues engine upgrade plan

The plan to extend the service life of the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) Jaguar fleet, by equipping 80 of the fighters with new engines, is in trouble. Indian planners believe Honeywell, the sole vendor in the project, is demanding an exorbitant price to replace the Jaguar's existing Rolls-Royce engines.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), which is leading the project, has written to Honeywell protesting its "high and unacceptable quote", which HAL says will "kill" the plan to re-engine the Jaguar. IAF, HAL, and Honeywell sources confirm that the US firm ...