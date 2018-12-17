IAF flies first An-32 military transport aircraft using bio-jet fuel

In a first, experimental test pilots and test engineer of the (IAF) flew an An-32 military transport aircraft using blended

The sortie was flown at Chandigarh on Monday morning.

The project is a combined effort of IAF, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Directorate General Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum.

"The carried out extensive on the ground. This is now followed by flight trials using 10 per cent bio-jet blended ATF. This fuel is made from Jatropha oil sourced from Chattisgarh Development Authority (CBDA) and then processed at CSIR-IIP, Dehradun," the said in a statement.

intends to fly the An-32 transport aircraft using on 26 January 26, 2019 at the Republic Day flypast.