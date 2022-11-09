Gadkari approves Rs 68,000-cr road projects in four Northeastern states

-
ALSO READ
Nitin Gadkari invites US bizmen to invest in Indian highway projects
Assam floods: 9 die in last 24 hours, CM Sarma holds review meeting
Assam HS Result 2022: Class 12 marks live at results.assam.nic.in
Centre will make UP's road infrastructure equivalent to USA, says Gadkari
Wearing rear seat belt set to become mandatory, says Nitin Gadkari
-
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday approved a slew of new road projects, valued at Rs 68,000 crore, in four Northeastern states to make international standard surface connectivity.
Addressing a late-night press conference after reviewing various national highway projects in the region, Gadkari said that new projects are worth Rs 50,000 crore for Assam, Rs 9,000 crore for Meghalaya, Rs 5,000 crore for Nagaland and Rs 4,000 crore for Sikkim were approved.
"Our aim is to change the entire scenario of road transport in NE by 2024. We target to make roads of international standards in this region," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 22:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU