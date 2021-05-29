Gadkari stresses on ways to reduce use of cement, steel in road construction

-
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the government is making massive investment in the highways sector and emphasised on developing ways to to cut down usage of steel and cement in construction of roads and bridges.
The road transport minister further said that steel and cement players are indulged in cartelisation in the country.
Addressing an event virtually, Gadkari said the government is constructing 22 green highways and now India has the largest road network.
"Massive investment is made in the highways sector in India... Without compromising on quality, we need to reduce the cost of construction of roads and bridges," the minister said.
Gadkari said the government officials should positively support new ideas.
"We should accept successful practices of road construction in the world and accept it in Indian scenario," he said.
Gadkari asked consultants to come up with innovations to reduce cost and volume of cement and steel in construction of roads.
"Reduce the use of steel and cement in construction of roads and bridges...I want to teach lessons to cartels of steel and cement companies," he said.
