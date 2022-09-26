JUST IN
Business Standard

Gateway Partners sees over $1 bn investment potential in India in 5-10 yrs

Gateway Partners is planning to invest over $1 billion in the next five to 10 years in the booming Indian economy, according to a top company official

Topics
Indian Economy | Investments | overseas investment

Press Trust of India  |  Singapore 

Overseas investments

Gateway Partners is planning to invest over USD 1 billion in the next five to 10 years in the booming Indian economy, according to a top company official.

It has already invested over USD 250 million in several Indian assets over the past five years.

"Over a billion US dollars over the next five to 10 years," V Shankar, co-founder and CEO of Gateway Partners told PTI on Monday when asked about his investment plans for India at the sideline of the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore.

"We are looking at tonnes of opportunities in India, said Shankar, adding he was very optimistic about the consumer-driven Indian market.

He also noted that foreign investment flow into India was being encouraged by domestic investments, led by entrepreneurs in the infrastructure-industrial programmes and long-term economic development plans.

Reflecting on the consumer spending in the country, he said Gateway Partners has just opened two outlets last in Delhi and the NCR region.

Tim Hortons, a first-class Canadian coffee chain that opened last month, has now reached the markets of local consumers, he added. The first outlet was opened on August 11, 2022.

Gateway Partners has till date made an equity investment in several Indian assets, including GMR Group and TVS Supply Chain. Its latest funding worth USD 50 million was in Medall Health Care.

Shankar is confident of India recording 7-8 per cent yearly economic growth over the next 10 years.

The fund has also invested in the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 14:41 IST

