GDP growth may be overestimated at 20% in first quarter, says Icra

-
ALSO READ
GDP growth number: A pleasant surprise, but will it help in FY22?
GDP growth springs a positive surprise: Four implications for FY22
India's GDP grows 1.6% in fourth quarter, contracts 7.3% in FY21
Top headlines: India FY21 GDP hits 4-decade low; core sector output rises
Indian economy to contract by 8% in 2020-21, show govt estimates
-
Rating agency Icra said on Wednesday that economic growth may be overestimated at 20 per cent for the first quarter of the current financial year when it is released this month-end.
It cautioned that the organised sector is expected to have gained at the cost of the less formal space during the first quarter of the current financial year. The available statistics are often unable to capture the pain experienced by the latter, it said.
“The consumer confidence survey conducted by the RBI serves as a useful proxy for demand from the less formal sectors. Its July 2021 round indicated that the Current Situation Index barely rose to 48.6 from a record low of 48.5 in the May 2021 round, highlighting the continued impact of the loss of income and employment, as well as higher medical expenses experienced by many households as a result of the second wave of Covid-19,” Icra chief economist Aditi Nayar said.
Icra has forecast the year-on-year (YoY) gross value added (GVA) at 17 per cent in Q1FY22, benefitting from healthy Central and state government capital spending, robust merchandise exports and resilient demand from the farm sector.
Regardless, the muted base of last year’s nationwide lockdown has aided in concealing the impact of the second wave of Covid-19.
Nayar said, “Based on our assessment of volumes and available earnings, we have forecast the GVA expansion in industry at a considerable 37.5 per cent in Q1FY22, led by construction and manufacturing, which experienced significantly less curbs in the just-concluded quarter compared to the situation during last year’s stringent nationwide lockdown. In particular, construction activity benefitted from the healthy Central and the state government capex spending in Q1FY22, which exceeded even the pre-Covid levels of Q1FY20.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU