GDP will grow at 6% plus this fiscal year: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

The economy could grow at 6-6.5 per cent this fiscal year (2019-20 or FY20), said Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, revising his earlier estimate of 7 per cent in the Economic Survey. In an interaction with Arup Roychoudhury, he said supply-side measures, including corporation tax cuts, will boost consumption and demand, and non-tax revenue may make up for shortfall in tax revenues.

Edited excerpts: Even as we are in the middle of slowdown, the Centre feels that growth will pick up in the second half. You had earlier forecast a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate ...