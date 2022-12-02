GeM closes in on Amazon, Flipkart in gross merchandise value

-
-
The Government eMarketplace (GeM), the six-year-old public procurement website, is closing in on e-commerce giants Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart in terms of gross merchandise value (GMV).
Prashant Kumar Singh, chief executive officer of GeM, recently said the portal would be the largest e-commerce platform in India by the end of the current financial year, crossing Amazon and Flipkart. Singh pegged the FY23 GMV target for GeM at Rs 2 trillion (around $25 billion).
In FY22, GeM recorded a GMV of $14.2 billion, as against Amazon India’s $17 billion and Flipkart’s $23 billion.
GeM is time-efficient as the turnaround time for award of contract on the platform is significantly lower than state-specific portals.
This has reduced the share of cancelled tenders to single digit in several states.
The portal also saves cost in the range of 8-10 per cent of GMV. If GeM manages to achieve the Rs 2-trillion target by FY23-end, it will save around Rs 20,000 crore to the public exchequer and public sector undertakings.
The average order value per day has witnessed a six-fold jump, and the average number of orders per day has almost doubled in FY23 compared to FY21.
|Platform
|FY22 annual GMV ($ bn)
|GeM
|14.2
|Amazon India
|17
|Flipkart
|23
|*Portal crossed ~1 trillion in GMV on Tuesday in FY23
|*Cumulatively, it has logged over ~3 trillion in GMV since inception
|*GeM's revised GMV target for FY23: ~2 trn (about $25 bn at current exchange rate)
|Sources: GeM; Bernstein report; Walmart Publications
|State
|Turnaround time for award of contract (in days)
|% of cancelled tenders
|GeM
|State portal
|GeM
|State portal
|Odisha
|34
|166
|3%
|22%
|Assam
|23
|65
|9%
|24%
|Karnataka
|63
|137
|6%
|47%
|Maharashtra
|42
|95
|9%
|23%
|Rajasthan
|23
|95
|4%
|24%
|Tamil Nadu
|34
|127
|10%
|12%
|Source: GeM
|FY20-21
|FY21-22
|FY22-23
|Average order value per day (~ crore)
|69
|292
|410
|Average no.of orders per day
|5,337
|9,086
|10,418
|Source: GeM
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 11:12 IST
