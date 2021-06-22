I-T portal glitches: FM asks Infosys to address all issues immediately

-
Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday exhorted Infosys to work on the new income-tax portal to make it more humane and user-friendly and expressed her deep concern on the various problems being faced by the stakeholders.
Chaired by the Union Finance Minister, a meeting was held between senior officials of the Finance Ministry and Infosys earlier during the day on issues in the new e-filing protal.
The tax portal 2.0 of Income Tax department went live on June 7. Since its launch, there were numerous glitches in the functioning. Taking note of the grievances voiced on social media by taxpayers, tax professionals and other stakeholders, the Finance Minister had earlier =flagged the issues to Infosys, calling upon them to address these concerns.
Sitharaman further asked Infosys to address all issues without further loss of time, improve their services, redress grievances on priority as it was impacting taxpayers adversely.
The Finance Minister appreciated the taxpayers who have kept up with the timelines of compliances despite the coronavirus pandemic. FM also hoped that the positive engagement between taxpayers, tax professionals and the government would continue in future.
The team from Infosys, which was led by the CEO and COO of Infosys, took note of the issues highlighted by the stakeholders. They also noted the observations and suggestions received from various users and stakeholders through email.
Infosys informed the finance ministry that it has been working to fix the technical issues and that they have augmented the resources for execution of the project on the hardware as well as the application side and that some of the issues have already been identified and fixed.
