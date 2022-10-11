JUST IN
Fast-track mechanism on the cards to help Indian investors in UAE
Centre offers 42 oil and gas blocks for exploration, development
Vietnam giving India a run for its money in the China Plus-One game
Rs 13.5-trn annual investment needed for full employment in India: Study
Q2 preview: Order-book booster to continue for capital goods firms
IMF cuts India's FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%, flags global inflation crisis
India offers 26 oil and gas blocks in latest mega offshore round
5G roll out in India likely to create 45,000 jobs in next 2 quarters
UNGA: India votes with West on 3 procedural matters, silent on Ukraine
AP govt to raise taxes on vehicles to collect Rs 200 cr additional revenue
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Fast-track mechanism on the cards to help Indian investors in UAE
Business Standard

Current account imbalance hits India harder than EM peers, shows data

India's current account deficit is projected at 3.5 per cent for 2022, says IMF World Economic Outlook report

Topics
Indian Economy | Current Account Deficit | India GDP

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Economic growth, GDP
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that India will have a current account deficit equal to 3.5 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022

India is doing worse than many emerging market (EM) peers amid the widening current account balances globally. The current account balance is a measure of the money flowing into the country through trade and other means versus similar outflows.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Economy

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 21:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.