JUST IN
India handled energy crisis in responsible, mature manner: Minister Puri
Women farmers are helping transition to natural farming in Andhra Pradesh
Top headlines: Growth forecast, Maiden Pharma cough syrup issue, and more
How will OPEC production cuts affect India?
Who is responsible for the quality of Indian pharma exports?
Best of BS Opinion: Chinese chequers on the LAC, women on boards, and more
Finance Ministry cuts August 2022 spend: Efficiency or compression?
National Highways Infrastructure Trust issues Rs 1,500-crore NCDs
World Bank slashes India's economic growth forecast to 6.5% for FY23
Relief for directors of retail firms as govt amends Legal Metrology rules
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India handled energy crisis in responsible, mature manner: Minister Puri
Business Standard

Global economy moving from 'relative predictability' to uncertainty: IMF MD

The global economy is moving from a world of relative predictability to one of greater uncertainty, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has said

Topics
IMF | Global economy

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Kristalina Georgieva

The global economy is moving from a world of relative predictability to one of greater uncertainty, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has said, warning that countries accounting for about one-third of the world economy will experience at least two consecutive quarters of contraction this or next year.

In a major policy speech here ahead of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, IMF Managing Director Georgieva on Thursday said the World Economic Outlook to be released next week would further downgrade the global growth projections.

We have downgraded our growth projections three times already, to only 3.2 per cent for 2022 and 2.9 per cent for 2023. And as you will see in our updated World Economic Outlook next week, we will downgrade growth for next year, she said.

We will flag that the risks of recession are rising. We estimate that countries accounting for about one-third of the world economy will experience at least two consecutive quarters of contraction this or next year. And, even when growth is positive, it will feel like a recession because of shrinking real incomes and rising prices, she said.

Overall, we expect a global output loss of about USD 4 trillion between now and 2026. This is the size of the German economy a massive setback for the world economy. And it is more likely to get worse than to get better, she said.

Observing that uncertainty remains extremely high in the context of war and pandemic, she said there could be even more economic shocks. Financial stability risks are growing: rapid and disorderly repricing of assets could be amplified by pre-existing vulnerabilities, including high sovereign debt and concerns over liquidity in key segments of the financial market, she said.

We are experiencing a fundamental shift in the global economy: From a world of relative predictability with a rules-based framework for international economic cooperation, low-interest rates, and low inflation... to a world with more fragility greater uncertainty, higher economic volatility, geopolitical confrontations, and more frequent and devastating natural disasters a world in which any country can be thrown off course more easily and more often, Georgieva said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IMF

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 12:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.