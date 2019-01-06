Going to link Aadhaar with driving licence: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The government is going to bring a law making linking of with the driving licence mandatory to curb the incidents of duplicate licences, the Union Law Prasad has said.

Speaking here on Saturday at the 106th Indian Science Congress, the said the government is bringing this change to rein in motor-accident offenders, who usually take on another identity through fake driving licence.

"We are going to make another change. We are going to link with the driving licence. Why? You are an offender in an accident here and flee to some other state and get a new licence. You can change your name, but you cannot change your biometrics-iris and finger prints," Prasad said.

"This is how we are changing the quality of life in India," he added.

The said that is one's "digital identity to supplement physical identity" and that the government has saved Rs 90,000 crore through direct benefit transfer of subsidies and other facilities.