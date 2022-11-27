JUST IN
Housing sales in Gurugram jump over 3-fold to 24,482 units during Jan-Sep
Road, transport sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Govt report
'Western, central UP to be developed as hub for EVs, ancillary industries'
Citizens' data access only in exceptional situations: MoS IT on data bill
India needs 1,000+ pilots annually, but training infra in short supply
Work to combat climate change, boost millet production: FM urges startups
Patnaik announces Rs 146 cr winter aid for needy as Odisha shivers in cold
Top headlines: Rs 20K-cr Adani FPO, sunflower oil shipments to India & more
Arunachal Pradesh spending Rs 500 crore to upgrade district hospitals: CM
States' Budget demand: 60% GST share, extended compensation period
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Housing sales in Gurugram jump over 3-fold to 24,482 units during Jan-Sep
Telangana eyes 20% increase in foreign, 30% in domestic tourist arrivals
Business Standard

Gold imports decline 17% in Apr-Oct to $24 billion as demand falls

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, declined 17.38 per cent to about $24 billion during April-October due to fall in demand, according to commerce ministry's data

Topics
Gold Import | India gold demand | Gold demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, declined 17.38 per cent to about USD 24 billion during April-October due to fall in demand, according to the data of the commerce ministry.

Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 29 billion in the corresponding period of 2021-22.

The imports during October this year also contracted by 27.47 per cent to USD 3.7 billion, the data showed.

Silver imports during the month too dipped 34.80 per cent to USD 585 million. Cumulatively, the imports, however, jumped to USD 4.8 billion as against USD 1.52 billion during April-October 2021-22.

The merchandise trade deficit for April-October 2022 was estimated at USD 173.46 billion as against USD 94.16 billion in the year-ago period.

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonne of gold annually.

Gems and jewellery exports rose marginally by 1.81 per cent to USD 24 billion in April-October 2022.

According to industry experts, demand will start picking up from January.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Import

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 13:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.