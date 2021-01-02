Government removes import restrictions on room and car fresheners

The government on Friday removed import curbs on room/car fresheners.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry.

"Import of odoriferous preparations such as room fresheners/car fresheners that do not operate by burning is free," the DGFT said.

Earlier, of the product were under the restricted category.

