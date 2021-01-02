Government removes import restrictions on room and car fresheners

-
ALSO READ
Govt extends time for duty-free import of diamonds sent for certification
Govt expands scope of steel import monitoring
Paper & paperboard imports surge 10% on nil customs duty after ASEAN FTA
Centre aims to protect farmers, refuses to slash import duty on chana
Open cells used in TV manufacturing to attract 5% import duty from Oct 1
-
The government on Friday removed import curbs on room/car fresheners.
A notification in this regard was issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry.
"Import of odoriferous preparations such as room fresheners/car fresheners that do not operate by burning is free," the DGFT said.
Earlier, imports of the product were under the restricted category.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU