Demand for MGNREGS work returns in Dec; 80% of FY21 funds already spent
Business Standard

Government removes import restrictions on room and car fresheners

A notification in this regard was issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government on Friday removed import curbs on room/car fresheners.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry.

"Import of odoriferous preparations such as room fresheners/car fresheners that do not operate by burning is free," the DGFT said.

Earlier, imports of the product were under the restricted category.

First Published: Sat, January 02 2021. 00:03 IST

