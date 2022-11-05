JUST IN
Govt allows sugar exports of 6 MT in 2022/23, output to jump to record high

The south Asian country is the world's biggest producer of sugar and the second biggest exporter of the sweetener

Sugar  | Sugar exports

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Photo: Shutterstock

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India will allow the export of 6 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, in line with market expectations, as the country's production is set to jump to a record high for the second straight year, the government said in on Saturday.

The south Asian country is the world's biggest producer of sugar and the second biggest exporter of the sweetener.

New Delhi has allocated 6 million tonnes of sugar to mills based on their production in the past three years, the government said in a notification.

 

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Toby Chopra)

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 20:20 IST

