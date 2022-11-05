Govt allows sugar exports of 6 MT in 2022/23, output to jump to record high

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India will allow the export of 6 million tonnes of in 2022/23, in line with market expectations, as the country's production is set to jump to a record high for the second straight year, the government said in on Saturday.

The south Asian country is the world's biggest producer of and the second biggest exporter of the sweetener.

New Delhi has allocated 6 million tonnes of to mills based on their production in the past three years, the government said in a notification.

