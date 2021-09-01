Govt appoints J B Mohapatra as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes

Senior bureaucrat J B Mohapatra has been appointed the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the Personnel Ministry said in an order Wednesday.

Mohapatra, a 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer, is currently the member in the board that frames the policy for the Income Tax department.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of J B Mohapatra, as chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes, the order said.

He has been holding the additional charge of chairman since May31, after the extended tenure of incumbent P C Mody had ended.

