In another hit to your wallet, Non-subsidised LPG gets costlier by Rs 25

In another hit to the wallet of the common man, oil marketing companies have raised the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by Rs 25.
In Delhi, the 14.2-kilogram non-subsidised cylinder will now cost Rs 884.50.
Price in Kolkata is the highest among the four metro cities at Rs 911 per cylinder, while that in Chennai and Mumbai stood at Rs 900.5 and Rs 884.50 per cylinder.
This is the second hike in 15 days. The previous hike was of Rs 25 on August 18.
Further, the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75, taking the price in Delhi to Rs 1,693 per cylinder.
The incessant rise in cooking gas prices has drawn criticism for the government from several quarters.
After the previous hike in LPG prices, the Congress slammed the government saying since November last year it has hiked the price of the cooking gas by Rs 265 per cylinder and it has not given any subsidy on the cooking gas since May 2020.--IANS
rrb/sn
