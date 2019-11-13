Govt caught in no man's land as foodgrain mountains keep growing taller

A few days ago, local papers in Haryana published reports of paddy farmers being turned away from mandis because government agencies had stopped procurement saying quotas had been reached. Mandis in Karnal, Panipat and Yamunagar all reportedly downed their shutters for six days, causing a long line-up of trucks and tractor-trolleys.

It was only after the newly-formed Manohar Lal government clarified that no decision to stop procurement had been taken that the Haryana mandis re-opened. The incident highlights again the challenges the Centre and state governments face when it comes to ...