Govt considering single regulator for a better e-commerce sector: Report

-
ALSO READ
Indian e-commerce industry is expected to cross $100 billion mark by 2020
E-way bill may be relaxed for e-commerce players if orders are small
E-commerce companies' united fight against piracy is stronger than ever
Flipkart-Walmart deal wil promote loss funding, predatory pricing: CAIT
Sub-standard products? New rules to fix onus on e-commerce platforms
-
India is mulling a single legislation to address all aspects of e-commerce regulation, and it is also exploring the idea of setting up a single regulator to consider all sector-related issues, according to a draft policy document seen by Reuters.
The federal government has indicated it aims to remove the legal fragmentation governing the e-commerce sector, according to the Draft National Policy Framework on e-commerce.
Some of the measures suggested in the draft include local data storage, mandating the use of state-run RuPay payments in online transactions and enhancing the participation of micro, small and medium enterprises in online retail.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU