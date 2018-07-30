JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

US to launch digital, energy, infra projects in Indo-Pacific; India to gain
Business Standard

Govt considering single regulator for a better e-commerce sector: Report

The federal government has indicated it aims to remove the legal fragmentation governing the e-commerce sector, according to the Draft National Policy Framework on e-commerce

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

startup, startups, start, start-up, start-ups
Photo: Shutterstock

India is mulling a single legislation to address all aspects of e-commerce regulation, and it is also exploring the idea of setting up a single regulator to consider all sector-related issues, according to a draft policy document seen by Reuters.

The federal government has indicated it aims to remove the legal fragmentation governing the e-commerce sector, according to the Draft National Policy Framework on e-commerce.

Some of the measures suggested in the draft include local data storage, mandating the use of state-run RuPay payments in online transactions and enhancing the participation of micro, small and medium enterprises in online retail.

 

 
First Published: Mon, July 30 2018. 14:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements