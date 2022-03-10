Subscribers under PFRDA schemes increase 22% to 5.07 cr in Feb

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet may take up amendments to PFRDA Act soon; Bill in Winter session
PM Modi condoles demise of Vajpayee's long-time assistant Shiv Kumar Pareek
PM Modi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
Nagaland to cover 70% families under Ayushman Bharat by March 2022
PM launches second phases of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, AMRUT
-
The number of subscribers under two flagship pension schemes by PFRDA jumped 22 per cent year-on-year to more than 5.07 crore by the end of February, according to data from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
"The number of subscribers in various schemes under the national pension system (NPS) rose to 507.23 lakh by the end of February 2022, from 414.70 lakh in February 2021, showing a year-on-year increase of 22.31 per cent," the PFRDA said in a statement on Thursday.
The total assets under management (AUM) of the two schemes -- NPS and the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) rose 28.21 per cent to Rs 7,17,467 crore.
In a break-up, the PFRDA said the central government employees under NPS witnessed nearly five per cent yearly growth in the subscriber base to 22.75 lakh at the end of February 2022. State government employees' count under the scheme rose by 9.22 per cent to 55.44 lakh.
In the corporate sector, NPS' subscription base jumped 25 per cent to 13.80 lakh and in the all-citizen model of the scheme, there was a spurt of 37.70 per cent to 21.33 lakh.
The number of employees availing pension benefit under the NPS Lite model stood at 41.88 lakh by the end of February 2022. In this category, no fresh registration is permitted from April 1, 2015. NPA Lite was introduced from April 1, 2010, to serve customers belonging to the economically disadvantaged segment.
The APY registered over 29 per cent jump in subscription to 3.52 crore by February-end, showed the data from the PFRDA.
NPS and APY are the two pension schemes administered by the PFRDA. NPS, which mainly caters to organised sector employees, is segmented into central government, state government, corporate sector employees, all-citizens model and NPS Lite. APY mainly caters to the unorganised sector workers for their pension needs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU