Govt should revisit proposed social security code, says labour panel
Govt extends deadline for filing income tax returns for FY19 till Sept 30

This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 financial year

Press Trust of India 

In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal by two months till September 30.

"In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31.
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 23:58 IST

