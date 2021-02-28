Govt extends due date for filing FY20 GST annual returns till March 31

-
ALSO READ
Taxpayers have to show only FY19 transactions in annual GST return: FinMin
Registration of taxpayers to be suspended for anomalies in GST sales return
GST invoice fraud: 132 arrested, 163,000 registrations cancelled
GSTN launches 'communication between taxpayer' facility on portal
Fake GST invoice racket worth Rs 510 cr busted in Cuttack, kingpin held
-
The government on Sunday extended the deadline for filing GST annual returns for 2019-20 fiscal by a month till March 31.
This is the second extension given by the government. The deadline was earlier extended from December 31, 2020, to February 28.
In view of the difficulties expressed by the taxpayers in meeting this time limit, Government has decided to further extend the due date for furnishing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for the financial year 2019-20 to March 31, 2021 with the approval of Election Commission of India, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
GSTR 9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It consists of details regarding the outward and inward supplies made or received under different tax heads.
GSTR-9C is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement.
On the extension, AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said, Even though it is a relatively small extension of 31 days but is sufficient for the tax professionals to complete the requisite filings.
EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said most industry players were struggling to meet this statutory deadline and had represented to the government for an extension.
Furnishing of the annual return is mandatory only for taxpayers with aggregate annual turnover above Rs 2 crore while reconciliation statement is to be furnished only by the registered persons having aggregate turnover above Rs 5 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU