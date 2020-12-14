GSTN launches 'communication between taxpayer' facility on portal

-
ALSO READ
Relief for GST filers: From July, Nil GSTR-1 Form can be filed via SMS
GST collections at Rs 95,480 crore in September, highest this fiscal
Taxpayers have to show only FY19 transactions in annual GST return: FinMin
Blanket exemption from fees for late GST payments unfair, says CBIC
States may cut FY21 capex by Rs 3 trillion due to GST shortfall: Icra
-
The GST Network on Monday said it has launched the "communication between taxpayer" feature on its portal.
"The new functionality will provide communication platform for taxpayers wherein a recipient/purchaser can ask his supplier/s to upload any particular invoice/s that has not been uploaded but is required by the recipient to avail input tax credit (ITC)," GST Network (GSTN) said in a statement.
Now,businesses can communicate with their supplier on GSTN portal about invoice uploading or any deficiency therein.
Besides, the supplier can send reply to his recipient through the same facility. Similarly, supplier can also send notification to his recipient about any document uploaded in outward supply statement filed in Form GSTR-1.
GSTN said that whenever a communication is sent by a taxpayer to his counterpart, intimation by GSTN would also be sent to such counterpart through email and SMS on mobile phone.
This facility is expected to help taxpayers in reconciliation of invoices, it added.
"A buyer whose supplier has not uploaded his invoice can use this communication channel to clearly convey his desire to the supplier that the invoices be uploaded forthwith as he is interested in remaining compliant and expects his suppliers to report all invoices on which he is availing ITC," GSTN added.
GSTN is also planning more features in this tool such as facility to import invoices from communication facility to GSTR 1, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU