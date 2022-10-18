JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt gets dividend tranches from Uranium Corp, Shipping Corp, KIOCL

The Central government has received Rs 197 crore, Rs 48 crore, and Rs 10 crore from Uranium Corporation of India Ltd, KIOCL and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), respectively, as dividend tranches

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Dividend
Photo: Shutterstock

The Central government has received Rs 197 crore, Rs 48 crore, and Rs 10 crore from Uranium Corporation of India Ltd, KIOCL and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), respectively, as dividend tranches.

This was tweeted by Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Tuesday.

Earlier last week, the government had received about Rs 185 crore, Rs 29 crore, and Rs 40 crore from Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Engineers India Ltd. and Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd respectively as dividend tranches.

It had also received about Rs 45 crore and Rs 61 crore from IRCON and RITES respectively as dividend tranches on October 14.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 20:55 IST

