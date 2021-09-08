Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 40 to Rs 2,015 per quintal for 2021-22 crop year

-
ALSO READ
Govt procures record 43.33 MT wheat in 2021-22 rabi marketing season
What did FCI do differently this season to push wheat procurement?
Govt buys record wheat crop of over 40 mn tonnes at MSP for Rs 79,088 cr
Rs 11,141 crore paid to wheat farmers as MSP in UP in 20-21: Govt
Centre's MSP hike 'deceit', not enough for farmers to recover cost: Cong
-
The government on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price for wheat by Rs 40 to Rs 2,015 per quintal and for mustard seed by Rs 400 to Rs 5,050 per quintal for the current crop year.
A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
MSP (Minimum Support Price) is the rate at which the government buys the grain from farmers. Currently, the government fixes MSPs for 23 crops grown in both kharif and rabi seasons.
Sowing of rabi (winter) crops begins from October immediately after the harvest of kharif (summer) crops. Wheat and mustard are major rabi crops.
According to an official release, the CCEA has approved increase in the MSP for six rabi crops for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) and 2022-23 marketing seasons.
Wheat MSP has been increased by Rs 40 to Rs 2,015 per quintal for this crop year from Rs 1,975 per quintal in the 2020-21 crop year.
The cost of production of wheat is estimated at Rs 1,008 per quintal, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU