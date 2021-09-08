Cabinet approves Rs 10,683-cr PLI scheme for textiles: Goyal

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 10,683 crore for textiles sector with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing and exports, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The cabinet has approved the for textiles for MMF (man-made fibre) apparel, MMF fabrics and ten segments/products of technical textiles with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,683 crore.

for textiles is part of the overall announcement of the scheme for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union Budget 2021-22, with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

Incentives worth Rs 10,683 crore will be provided over 5 years, said Thakur.