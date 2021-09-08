Cabinet approves Rs 10,683-cr PLI scheme for textiles: Goyal

-
The cabinet on Wednesday approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 10,683 crore for textiles sector with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing and exports, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.
The decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.
The cabinet has approved the PLI scheme for textiles for MMF (man-made fibre) apparel, MMF fabrics and ten segments/products of technical textiles with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,683 crore.
PLI scheme for textiles is part of the overall announcement of the scheme for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union Budget 2021-22, with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.Incentives worth Rs 10,683 crore will be provided over 5 years, said Thakur. "So far, we have primarily focused on cotton textile. But 2/3 share of the international textile market is of man-made and technical textile. This PLI scheme has been approved so that India can also contribute to the production of man-made fibers.
We hope that this decision will produce some global champions. The factories based around aspirational districts or Tier-3 & Tier-4 cities will be given priority. It will especially benefit Gujarat, UP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana etc," said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
