'Govt considering foreign institutional investment of up to 20% in LIC IPO'

-
ALSO READ
FSDC meeting on Sep 3; to take stock of economy, financial sector
Life insurers may have short-term pressure on profitability: ICICI Pru Life
Life insurers' new business premium up 45 pc at Rs 9,739 cr in April
FDI for bank-promoted insurance firm to be vetted by RBI, Irdai: Govt
IRDAI allows home treatment as add-on cover in health insurance
-
Indian government is considering allowing foreign institutional investment of up to 20% in Life Insurance Corporation, according to a government source, reported Reuters on Wednesday.
The listing of LIC is set to be India's biggest ever IPO, with the government aiming to raise up to Rs 90,000 crore ($12.24 billion) from its stake sale.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU