Govt invites proposals for development of EV charging infra on highways

The government has invited proposals for installation of stations for (EVs) on major and expressways.

The Department of Heavy Industry has floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) for inviting proposals from government organisations, PSUs (state/ central), state-owned discoms, oil PSUs and other public and private entities to build and operate public EV infrastructure.

Proposals have been invited from interested entities to build and operate EV infrastructure on the Mumbai - Pune, Ahmedabad-Vadodara, Delhi-Agra, Bengaluru-Mysore,Bengaluru-Chennai, Surat - Mumbai,Agra - Lucknow, Eastern Peripheral and Hyderabad-ORR expressways.

Proposals have also been invited for including Delhi - Srinagar, Delhi-Kolkata, Agra-Nagpur,Meerut to Gangotri Dham, Mumbai - Delhi, Mumbai-Panaji, Mumbai-Nagpur,Mumbai-Bengaluru and Kolkata to Bhubaneswar.

Under Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme, the Government of India (GoI) intends to support the development of EV charging infrastructure by extending capital grant to organisations for promoting the use of

The has approved Phase-II of FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) in India) scheme for three years commencing from April 1, 2019.

