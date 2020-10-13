IMF sees less severe global contraction but trouble in emerging markets

-
ALSO READ
IMF sees 'profound uncertainty' about global recovery: Gita Gopinath
World coronavirus dispatch: Will economy bear lingering scars of pandemic?
World economy in deep recession in 2020, growth to be - 4.4%: IMF
Many countries may need debt restructuring after Covid-19 fallout: IMF
IMF scales up India's GDP contraction to 10.3% from 4.5% for FY21
-
Forecasts for the global economy are "somewhat less dire" as rich nations and China have rebounded quicker than expected from coronavirus lockdowns, but the outlook for many emerging markets has worsened, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The IMF forecast a 2020 global contraction of 4.4% in its latest World Economic Outlook, an improvement over a 5.2% contraction predicted in June, when pandemic-related business closures reached their peak.
The global economy will return to growth of 5.2% in 2021, the IMF said, but the rebound will be slightly weaker than forecast in June, partly due to the extreme difficulties for many emerging markets and a slowdown in the reopening of economies due to the continued spread of the virus.
Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist, said some $12 trillion in fiscal support and unprecedented monetary easing from governments and central banks had helped to limit the damage from the pandemic and support must be maintained.
Even then, ending the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s depends on conquering the virus, she said in a news conference.
"The virus is resurging with localized lockdowns being reinstituted," Gopinath said. "Now, if this worsens and prospects for treatments and vaccines deteriorate, the toll on economic activity would be severe and likely amplified by severe financial market turmoil"
She warned of a divergent path between wealthier countries and China, which are recovering more quickly, and poorer countries that "are headed towards worse futures than advanced economies."
U.S., CHINA REBOUND
The IMF predicted the United States will see a 4.3% contraction in its 2020 gross domestic product, considerably less severe than the 8% contraction forecast in June.
But the U.S. rebound next year will be somewhat weaker at 3.1% growth - a forecast that assumes no additional federal government aid beyond around $3 trillion approved by Congress in March.
The eurozone's economy will shrink by 8.3% in 2020, an improvement from a 10.2% contraction predicted in June, but there is wide divergence within the group, the IMF said. Export powerhouse Germany will see a contraction of 6.0% this year, while Spain's economy, more dependent on tourism, will contract 12.8%. The eurozone will resume growth of 5.2% in 2021, the IMF said.
China, which saw a strong early reopening and rebound from the pandemic, will be the only economy to show positive growth in 2020, of 1.9% - nearly double the rate predicted in June - and reach 8.2% growth in 2021, its highest rate in nearly a decade, the IMF said.
China, where the coronavirus first surfaced late last year, had reopened most of its economy by April and has seen strong demand for exports of its medical supplies and technology products needed to aid remote working, the IMF said.
But emerging markets other than China will see a contraction of 5.7% in 2020, worse than the 5.0% predicted in June. The IMF said the virus was continuing to spread in large countries including India and Indonesia, and those economies are far more dependent on hard-hit sectors including tourism and commodities as well as on remittances and other sources of external finance.
The IMF also said economic 'scarring' from job losses, bankruptcies, debt problems and lost schooling will hold back medium-term global growth after 2021 to about 3.5%, with a cumulative loss in output of up to $28 trillion from 2020 to 2025 compared to pre-pandemic growth paths.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU