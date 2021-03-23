Govt invites stakeholders' comments on National Fisheries Policy

-
ALSO READ
UP best performer in inland fisheries, Odisha is best Marine state
Widen the net
Giriraj Singh releases booklet on Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana
Andhra Pradesh top performing state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts cross 410 million: Finance ministry
-
A 'National Fisheries Policy 2020' has been formulated and placed in the public domain, inviting suggestions from stakeholders, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.
Minister of State for Fisheries Pratab Chandra Sarangi, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the draft policy provides vision and strategies of the government towards overall and sustainable development of the fisheries sector in the country for the next ten years.
The government has already received comments on the draft policy from about 14 states and Union territories, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka and Odisha, he said.
The minister said that the draft policy has been translated into 11 vernacular languages and states have been asked to circulate it among stakeholders, including fishermen associations in order to obtain their comments.
The draft policy provides guiding principles, strategies and a roadmap towards holistic development of the fisheries sector in the country.
The minister also said that the government is implementing a flagship scheme "Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)" to bring about the Blue Revolution through sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector in India with an investment of Rs 20,050 crore for a period of five years, in effect from the financial year 2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU