Govt may have to apply brakes on existing fiscal consolidation road map

It is a foregone conclusion now that the Centre's fiscal deficit won't meet the budget projection of being reined in at 3.5 per cent of GDP this financial year and may, in fact, be about twice that number. In fact, industry and economists have urged finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to relax fiscal consolidation for another few years.

If this is accepted by the government, the N K Singh panel recommendations, on the basis of which the fiscal consolidation road map was prepared with some changes, do not hold good. And the government may have to come out with a new road map for ...