Govt may not take up cryptocurrency Bill in ongoing Parliament session

-
ALSO READ
FM to hold pre-Budget meet with infra, financial sector players on Thursday
Uncertainty remains about new variants as global economy recovers: Gopinath
Uttarakhand: Weak economy that could get crippled without Centre's support
Govt to refund MDR losses to banks on digital payments for FY23
Govt's Rs 76,000-cr plan to woo chip makers, create semiconductor ecosystem
-
A Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday did not discuss a Bill regulating cryptocurrencies, which means that Parliament’s Winter Session ending on December 23 is unlikely to take up the legislation.
The government had listed the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021 for tabling and passage in this session. While the written listing had said that the Bill would prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, it was later clarified that the descriptor had been carried over from the listing of the Budget Session of Parliament.
The Bill had not been introduced then and was not listed for the Monsoon Session either. Finance Secretary T V Somanathan and other officials have made two things clear: Cryptocurrencies will not be allowed as legal tender, and they may be allowed as regulated tradable financial assets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU