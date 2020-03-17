Govt needs Rs 3.06 trillion in 20 days to meet direct tax target

The Centre needs to collect Rs 3.06 trillion from in 20 days, and Rs 1.11 trillion from indirect taxes in a month to meet the Revised Estimates (RE) for 2019-20, minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

The data showed that the government has collected 73.8 per cent of direct tax target as given in RE by March 10 and 88.71 per cent of indirect tax mop-up projection by February 29.

Thakur said as far as direct tax was concerned, the final instalment of advance tax was due in March. "It is premature to comment on tax collection growth," he said.



Source: A written reply given by MoS, finance in the Rajya Sabha