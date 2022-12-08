JUST IN
Centre allows 100% WFH for IT units in SEZs till December 31, 2023
Biggest challenge is to get Centre, states work together: CII president
Tax holiday for establishing pharma, textile and craft paper units in MP
Nano DAP might hit the market by the next kharif season, says official
Bill to promote use of non-fossil fuels introduced in Rajya Sabha
Rajasthan govt implements new rural tourism scheme, promises jobs
India sees up to $9 bn mobile phone exports in FY23: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
India achieves 166GW of renewable energy capacity till October: R K Singh
With jobs no longer secure, career cushioning is taking centre stage
Layoffs deemed illegal if not carried as per Industrial Disputes Act: Yadav
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Centre allows 100% WFH for IT units in SEZs till December 31, 2023
Draft Digital India Bill to be available for public consultation by Dec-end
Business Standard

Govt notifies amendments with more tie-ups for corporate agents

As per the notification, corporate agents can now tie up with nine insurers each in the general, life, and health insurance sectors

Topics
Health Insurance | Life Insurance | Centre

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Life insurance
Photo: Shutterstock

The government has notified the amendments the insurance regulator had proposed in its recently concluded board meeting for increasing the number of tie-ups corporate agents and insurance marketing firms can have with insurance companies for the purpose of soliciting, procuring and servicing of insurance business.

As per the notification, corporate agents can now tie up with nine insurers each in the general, life, and health insurance sectors. Currently, they are allowed to tie up with three insurers in each segment.

In the case of composite corporate agents, the total number of arrangements with life, general and health insurers, shall not exceed twenty-seven at any point of time.

Insurance-marketing firms can tie up with six insurers in each line of business of life, general and health for distributing their insurance products. The current limit is two.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Health Insurance

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 22:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.