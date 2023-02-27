JUST IN
Centre forms panel to prepare road map for health care regulations
India-Gulf Cooperation Council trade talks likely to resume in March
Power play in the coal economy: Tracking Chhattisgarh unofficial levy row
PM releases Rs 16,000 cr to farmers in latest installment under PM-KISAN
India may miss 2030 deadline for over half of health SDGs: Lancet study
Himachal govt approves setting up of eight heliports in 2023: Officals
G20: Millets to empires, host India showcases rich heritage in Bengaluru
Central banks, including RBI, may raise interest rates to combat inflation
Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report
Eligible EPFO members can now apply for higher pension till May 3, 2023
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Centre invites Big Tech, start-ups to discuss digital competition law
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt offers 5G test bed for free to recognised startups, MSMEs till Jan'24

Department of Telecom (DoT) has offered the usage of 5G test bed free of cost to start-ups and MSMEs recognised by the government, up to January 2024, an official release said on Monday

Topics
5G in India | MSME | telecom services

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Technology, 5G, USB-C, Smartphone, Repair, Apps

Department of Telecom (DoT) has offered the usage of 5G test bed free of cost to start-ups and MSMEs recognised by the government, up to January 2024, an official release said on Monday.

The release further said that all 5G stakeholders including industry, academia, service providers, research and development institutions, government bodies and equipment manufacturers can utilise this facility at a very nominal rate.

The move will encourage the usage of the test bed and give a fillip to the development of indigenous technologies/ products in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

Several start-ups and companies are already using the test bed for testing their products and services, the release added.

In March 2018, in view of India's specific requirements and to take lead in 5G deployment, the Department of Telecommunications approved a financial grant for the multi-institute collaborative project to set up Indigenous 5G Test Bed' in India with a total cost of Rs 224 crore.

The eight collaborating institutes in the project were IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) and Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT).

The indigenous 5G test bed was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minster Narendra Modi on May 17, 2022.

"The development of this indigenous test bed is a key milestone step for India's becoming self-reliant in the 5G technology domain and now leading towards 5G Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This test bed is providing the indigenous capability for testing and validation of 5G products being developed and manufactured by Indian start-ups, MSME, R and D, academia and industry users," the release said.

This has resulted in major cost efficiency and reduced design time due to which Indian 5G products are likely to become globally competitive.

"The development of this Test Bed has also resulted into development of many 5G technologies/ IPs which are available for technology transfer to industry players which shall facilitate the industry players for smooth and speedy deployment of 5G in India," the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on 5G in India

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 20:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.