Govt plans progressive steps for digital currencies in India: Report

-
ALSO READ
What does Shaktikanta Das' reappointment mean for markets?
What is blockchain technology and how is India planning to use it?
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
Shaktikanta Das 2.0: Lifting the skills of RBI staff to be the real legacy
-
India is planning progressive and forward-looking measures on issues related to cryptocurrencies, a move that could be a departure from its earlier attempts to restrict the use of virtual coins, according to people familiar with the matter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a review meeting on the digital currency on Saturday, and it was decided that the government will continue to proactively engage with experts and other stakeholders on the evolving technology, the people said, asking not to be identified.
A spokesperson at the prime minister’s office declined to comment.
There have been calls in India to impose stricter rules for transactions in virtual coins as an unregulated environment may push more domestic savings toward the asset class and could endanger household savings.
India has had a hot-and-cold relationship with digital currencies in the past few years. In 2018, it effectively banned crypto transactions after a string of frauds following Modi’s sudden decision to eliminate 80% of the nation’s currencies, but the Supreme Court struck down the restriction in March 2020.
The Reserve Bank of India remains a critic, but is now working on a digital currency. The government may bring in a crypto bill for the cabinet’s approval.
The meeting also concluded that attempts to mislead the country’s younger generation through over-promising and non-transparent advertisements should be stopped, the people said. It was also discussed that unregulated crypto markets cannot be allowed to become avenues for money laundering and terror financing, they said.
The meeting also considered global examples and best practices, the people said. It was highlighted that India should seek global partnerships and collective strategies on the issue, they said.
India’s parliamentary panel on finance is scheduled to meet industry experts and associations on challenges and opportunities in crypto finance on Monday.
(With assistance from Bibhudatta Pradhan.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU